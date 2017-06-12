Tammy Rivera is best known as wife of Waka Flocka and TV personality who is featured on Love and Hip Hop. Unbeknownst to the world she has been secretly working on new music and is ready to take the music industry by storm with her new single, “ALL THESE KISSES“. “All these kisses” is off her debut EP executive produced by Rico Love, which dropped today on the cover of Apple Music. Fans got to hear a snippet of Tammy’s new single on the finale episode of this season’s Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. Prompting her to move up the release date from such high demand from her fans.