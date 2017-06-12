It looks like Kendrick Lamar is getting ready to bless us with another visual cut off of DAMN. According to Rap-Up, the Compton native has been shooting a music video to accompany his joint track with Rihanna.

Footage of the top-secret video shoot found its way to the internet thanks to a Rihanna fan site.

The account tweeted a clip from the “LOYALTY.” video shoot on Saturday (June 10), which appears to show a blindfolded Kendrick being seduced by barely covered beauties (it’s not clear if Bad Girl is among the bunch).