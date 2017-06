On The Rise: MERK Unveils New Video For Single “Tear Drops”

On The Rise: MERK Unveils New Video For Single “Tear Drops”

Unveiling The New Video for their single “Tear Drops” to be featured on MERK’s Debut full length project Safe in Sound. MERK channels a genre binding ballad, moving past the traditional sound and conjuring up a refreshing audible experience for the masses.