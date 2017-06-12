Stephen Curry is currently doing his thing in the NBA Finals alongside his Golden State Warriors. Last year, during the NBA Finals Curry and Under Armour decided to debut the Curry 2 which wasn’t a fan favorite. Memes of the shoe was posted on almost every sports instagram platform as people destroyed the the reigning 2x MVP’s signature sneaker with countless jokes. Although, the shoe helped Under Armour gross a half-a-billion last season. This year seems to be a bit different as shoe sales have decreased for Under Armour. The release of his latest Under Armour Curry 4 will most definitely boost sales tremendously for the company.

When the shoes were introduced on social media, reviews were awesome and positive in both the black or white pair. He recently practiced in a low-top Curry 4 in Oakland on sunday. Coming equipped in a low-top all-white “Chef” colorway with hints of metallic.

The Under Armour Curry 4 Will Launch This Fall.