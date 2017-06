Highlighting this week’s street fashion in Hip-Hop; Style Sector meets up with Grammy-nominated recording artist, B.o.B for an exclusive video interview and editorial on his personal style.

Production:

Segment Producer/Host – Venus Rose

Production Coordinator/Videographer – Magdalena Bury

Videographer/Editor – Renard Rey

Photographer – Joey Andrews

Production Assistant – KenG

Check out B.o.B’s latest video featuring T.I. & Ty Dolla $ign