If there is anything to know about artist/tv personality, Sofi Green it is she is about her $$$. In her #GreenMix of Sahh Babbi’s “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” she gives a mini-breakdown to her hustler mindset.

“Focused on the green,

No clockin in,

$12,000 in the Masi,

Bannin them ends,

All about the check,

Give a fuck about a friend,

Hustlers gotta flex,

Hustlers gotta win…”

Between starring on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, finishing her EP Minnie Jackson her stock is definitely going up!

