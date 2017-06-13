2 Live Crew are the latest artists to be enlisted for a biopic.

Deadline reports that Lionsgate has jumped on board for a film centered on the controversial, hyper sexual rap group 2 Live Crew. The name of the film is The Book of Luke and is based on Luke Campbell’s memoir Book of Luke: My Fight For Truth, Justice, and Liberty City.

The rap group rose to stardom in the early 1990s after releasing albums like Move Somethin’ (1988) and Banned in the USA (1994). Years later, they were entangled in legal battles over the sampling of Roy Orbinson’s 1964 hit “Oh Pretty Woman” on the 1989 censored version of As Nasty As They Wanna Be. The case made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and was ruled that it was fair to sample music for a parody.

There’s no word as to when production will begin, but we do know that Mike Epps and Industry Entertainment are on board as executive producers. Craig A. Williams will be writing the script, and RJ Cyler is casted to play Campbell. In the meantime, we’re going to take the kids back to school with 2 Live Crew’s version of “Pretty Woman” below.