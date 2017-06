Cam’ron is back with a new track titled “D.I.A.”

On it Kill Cam raps:

Nope you never heard the word swagger,

Shout to Dan man, but I define the word dapper

Dapper Cam, no clothes on

Gotta prodigy, stab your brain with your nosebone

Shit, got that line from the Infamous

Black Trump though, look at my apprentices