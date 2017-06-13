Cousin Virg & Haye Charlie are two of the most unique, young artists looking to break through in New Orleans. Cousin Virg (formerly View Tarantino) returns after a 4 year hiatus since the release of his last project ‘Legacy’. Haye Charlie (formerly Drew Charles) is returning from a much longer hiatus and is ready to put his skilled wordplay and soulful transitions on full display. “Real One” is the lead single from their upcoming project ‘Black Coffee’. Their unique blend of southern hip hop and soul R&B is on full display over this 90’s sample. This track also gives us the debut of the young singer Romel, who provides some smooth vocals and some 90’s nostalgia. “Real One” offers a taste of the duo’s versatility and is a much needed escape from the norm, as they describe it.