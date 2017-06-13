Past weekend, photos of Jay Z hanging out with Damian Marley circulating on the Internet sparked rumors about a possible collaboration on the way.

Now, Damian Marley confirmed these during an interview with Billboard.

We did some work in the studio recently and he wanted to come to Jamaica to get a tour of the place. He’s been to Jamaica before, but never Kingston. So he wanted to come down to Kingston and asked us if we could have been there to show him around and give him a tour musically, in terms of our history in Kingston.

Marley is currently focused on touring Europe with his project Stony Hill, and confirmed that the collaborative efforts will most probably live on Hov’s next music release.