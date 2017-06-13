The press tour for the highly anticipated Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me continues as the cast, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham (“Vampire Diaries”) and producer L.T. Hutton preps for the film’s premiere.

Stopping by the Windy City on Friday, June 9, Shipp, Hutton and Graham, who plays a young Jada Pinkett-Smith in the movie, talked with media in an intimate panel.

See Also: Watch Exclusive Clips of “All Eyez On Me” Ahead of the Premiere

The biopic, produced by Benny Boom, chronicles the true and untold story of legendary rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, played by Hollywood newcomer Shipp, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices.

Check out pictures from the event:

All Eyez on Me opens in theaters nationwide on what would have been Tupac’s 46th birthday, June 16.

For tickets, click here.

Photo credit: Marlon Taylor