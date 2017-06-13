Looks like the prediction heralded by former public defender and litigation attorney Michele Roberts may hold true.

It was last month that Roberts, now executive director of the NBA Players Association, stated that neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor the Golden State Warriors would be accepting any offer to visit the White house in the result of a win in the NBA Finals, suggesting that both squads opposed the new president and his administration.

Last night, Golden State Warriors closed out the finals with a victory over the Cavs, and now Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management tweeted out that the champions would not be paying a visit to the White House.

“NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports,” Brown wrote.

If this is true, it likely won’t be last time any national champs skip out on the chance to be in the same room as President Trump.