Ahead of the release of All Eyez On Me, the highly anticipated Tupac Shakur biopic, Tupac has been a topic of many conversations. Including the ongoing comparison of Kendrick Lamar to the legendary rapper. But Ice Cube is over it, and thinks we should let them both be individuals.

The N.W.A rapper stopped by The Cruz Show at Power 106 in Los Angeles and declared that “everybody’s an individual”.

Especially, the ones that ascend and become a part of our hearts, in a way. These dudes got their own lane and Kendrick, he’s off to a great start. I believe he’ll be an artist on his own. You don’t have to compare him to Pac at all. It’ll be Pac there, it’ll be Biggie there, it’ll be Eazy-E there, Nate Dogg. It’s Kendrick. He’ll be there, too.

Check out the interview in its entirety below. All Eyez On Me hits theaters on June 16th.