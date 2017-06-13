June Ambrose Hosted Teen Turn Up In NYC At EZ Studio

June Ambrose hosted a Teen Turn Up for her daughter – Summer Chamblin’s 13th Birthday.

The theme was a fashionista editorial photo shoot party with clothing collection by Sean John, a full lifestyle brand owned by music mogul Sean Combs.

Black Tap, the restaurant brainchild of Michelin Star awarded Chef Joe Isidori, provided catering. Tasty drinks were provided by Honest Tea and Aqua Hydrate.

Guest appearances were made by celebrities: DJ Khalid, Puffy, Alicia Keys, Kevin Heart, Swizz Beats.

Check out highlight photos below via- wired images.

EZ Studios

325 W 37th Street

New York, NY 10001