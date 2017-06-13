Kodak Black is taking the proper steps to ensure that he stays out the slammer.

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper treated himself for his 20th birthday by removing his gold teeth.

TMZ reports that Kodak asked the judge to clarify the conditions of his house arrest, specifically if working with an artist with a criminal history is a violation. He was ordered to stay away from known felons, but wants an exception for music associates and family. He has previously worked with rappers who have rap sheets, like, Rick Ross, Young Thug, and Gucci Mane.

The last time he hit the strip club and got 97 days in the slammer for violating his house arrest terms. Kodak seems to be wising up. He also seems to be cooking up some new music too.