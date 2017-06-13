Nike is giving us almost every model of the “Triple White” colorway. The latest sneaker to get the makeover is the iconic Air Max2 CB 94 Low which is set to release in the future. The Hall-Of-Famer has one of the best signature sneakers to ever be released. In the hardcore era of the NBA, sneakers with thick cushioning was the real deal back in those days. The Barkley comes equipped with visible air cushioning to protect the heel to create the perfect support system. Every young kid had a pair and the sneaker remains one of the most sought after sneakers of all-time. We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the release date for the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 Low.

Check out images of the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 Low in the gallery below.