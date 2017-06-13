Drizzy are we going to see a release?

The big question of the day, is will the OVO Air Jordan 8s see an actual release date? Drake has been consistent with his OVO Fest every summer and ever since he started the event, OVO x Jordan Brand sneakers have emerged. According to Sneaker Leaker PO!, we will see a release date. There hasn’t been any news on the release of the shoe and which model will hit shelves. University of Kentucky head coach, John Calipari showed off the Kentucky-themed colorway on IG a few months ago and Drizzy also shared an image on instagram of the pair with the caption “coming soon.”

We will keep you updated as more info emerges on the release date. Check out images of the models in the gallery below.