After a surprise drop of Colours 2 EP last month, PartyNextDoor‘s newly released short film by the same name begins at rappers’ dream location: the strip club.

The NSFW clip goes through the new EP in its entirety – meaning all four track, starting with “Freak In You,” in a room full of nearly naked women as they work the pole. A short-hair blonde vixen then gives PND a massage to the sounds of “Peace of Mind.” The singer hits the road to the sounds of “Low Battery” before the aforementioned lady crashes her car and hitches a ride on a horse for “Rendezvous.” It’s one hell of a ride…

Check out the clip below: