With the recent release of his Raja (King of Kings) project and his Clearport record. Snypa returns this time around with a new single, teaming up with fellow Atlanta rapper and labelmate Drugrixh Peso for the release of “Peel Away”, a Kid808 produced record. Stay tuned as Snypa prepares for the release of his new project; Peel Away is featured on Snypa’s upcoming EP ‘No Remorse’.

Snypa on Twitter: @iSnypa88 and IG: @iSnypa

Drugrixh Peso on Twitter: @Drugrixh_Peso and IG: @DrugrixhPeso