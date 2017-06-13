There’s a new hip-hop artist coming out of Southern California, and his music is starting to turn some heads. Not only does Sulay mix a smooth delivery with witty word-play, but his beats and sound is something that no other artist is producing today. And he’s set to showcase that unique talent with the world by releasing a new EP coming out in early June called “Sulay EP.”

With singles like “You and I” and “Winter,” Sulay begins to weave stories of a relationship with a woman. The EP starts out with a song that touches on the fiery start that comes with many passionate relationships. And though the stories in his music are not necessarily true stories, they are situations and emotions pulled from his own life experiences.