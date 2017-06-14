The Atlanta rapper dropped a freestyle over Kendrick Lamar‘s “DNA” during a visit to the L.A. Leakers show on Power 106. On it he raps: “Half a million for the restaurant, I have to renovate / Man, I got so many demons please don’t make me demonstrate.”

After the freestyle 2 Chainz gives the TDE rapper a shout out, saying “shout out to Kendrick. He the illest one doing it in the game.”

Watch 2 Chainz freestyle over “DNA” below.