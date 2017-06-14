The A$AP Mob has been on a roll as of late, with the release of the “Wrong” video and single “RAF” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo and Frank Ocean. A$AP Ferg continued the wave on yesterday, surprising us with 4 new songs on his Soundcloud and reviving #TraplordTuesday.

He began on Instagram with a picture of actress Nia Long, whom one of the tracks is titled after. HighDefRazjah produced this upbeat banger, which was followed up a few hours later by the catchy “Aw Yea” featuring Lil Yachty over a Maaly Raw beat.

As if those two weren’t enough, “Furious Ferg” was up next. A bass-heavy track featuring Ferg yelling a bit more than usual. He topped it all of “Plain Jane” which followed the same cadence as Juicy J’s “Slob On My Knob.”

These tracks, all short in length, gave us a taste of what may be coming on future #TraplordTuesdays and a rumored new album. You can check these 4 songs out on Soundcloud now.