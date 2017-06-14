ASAP Ferg is officially back and he has let fans know by reinstating Trap Lord Tuesday series to bless fans with new music.

On Tuesday (June 13), Ferg premiered three new songs on his official SoundCloud page. The first being an ode to legendary iconic beauty Nia Long, with a title track of the same name.

The HighDefRazjah produced track features Ferg taking it back to the trap while comparing today’s honeys to the iconic beauty of the seemingly ageless actress.

Ferg also surprised fans by dropping the collaboration track “Aw Yea” featuring Lil Yachty, which showcases Ferg revisiting a nostalgic flow that Ferg first introduced in 2011.

In addition to dropping “Nia Long”, Ferg surprised with the release of one more trap heavy track titled, “Plain Jane.” The nostalgic cut is influenced by Three 6 Mafia’s “Slob On My Knob,” features Ferg riding the beat adding a New York touch to a southern classic. But Ferg didn’t stop there, releasing one more track, “Furious Ferg”, the self-proclaimed “Hood Pope” is making sure fans playlists stay stacked.

Check out all four singles below.