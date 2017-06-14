Along with a new album, Cam’Ron will be gifting us with a full length movie to go with it.

The former Dipset rapper told Noisy that he wanted a movie to correspond with his album instead of taking the traditional route and shooting multiple music videos.

We’re gonna put a movie out with the album and keep putting movies after that. So instead of shooting nine, ten, eleven videos what we’re doing is writing a script. The plot the movie revolves around is the story of a white woman who rents her guesthouse to a black man, leading to an affair. Kinda ‘once you go black you never you back’ type of thing but it’s kind of deeper than that.

Cam’s movie is inspired by the 2002 film Unfaithful starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane. In the film Lane’s character had an affair that ultimately led to scandal.

Cam also discussed his desire to step out of his comfort zone, and flex his acting chops.

The movies that I’ve done in the past, everybody’s been like ‘Cam always gets away in a movie playing Cam. So, like, I’m trying to step outside the box a little bit just to show my range in acting.

The album is slate to be released really soon. In the meantime, here’s new music by Cam’Ron.