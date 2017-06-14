Respected as an up-and-comer, emerging from the corners of Louisiana, CopperTop specializes in simply just good hip-hop music. CopperTop explains on “Foot on the Gas” why he’s so eager to reach the number one spot: “Living for the moment that’s what you do when you’re young right? Remember young nights when we hung like strung lights. I was tryna find a way to escape the slum life. I was feeling so alone even thoughts they’d echo. So, I had to put my foot on the gas and press go.” Excellent verse after verse, he explains that he is humble enough to not let difficult situations get in his way and to keep his foot on the gas. The “Foot on the Gas” video depicts what makes him a special rapper; from being in a position where he thought he couldn’t do it to speaking his greatest moments into existence. Backed by the mysterious production from Niyo Davinci (Flight School Productions), “Foot on the Gas” is a highlight from his recent album ‘From The Ground Up’. Coppertop chronicles his persistence, meekness, motivation, and celebratory spirit in one amazing body of work.

Debuting via iTunes in May (#21 on Hip Hop/Rap chart), ‘From The Ground Up’ is an open collection of difficult and memorable eras of his life. Featuring appearances from Keith Jacobs, Nyko Bandz, and Dylan Fresina, From the Ground Up is packed with quality production from the likes of Niyo Davinci, SB Shaun, Ric and Thadeus, Diamond Style Productions and X-Fyle. “Foot On the Gas” is the intro and clearly sets the tone for the entire album. From The Ground Up is currently available for purchase on Tidal, iTunes, Spotify, and GooglePlay.

“Foot On The Gas” Music Video

Listen to From The Ground Up: https://open.spotify.com/album/52Cz5rO3AttokU9iHpPQA7

https://tidal.com/album/73312226

Buy From The Ground Up on iTunes: