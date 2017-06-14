June 16th truly can’t come soon enough. Not only we are awaiting 2 Chainz’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, recently also Young Thug hinted at a possible release date for his upcoming “singing” album, Beautiful Thugger Girls. Yesterday, a French website shared rumored rumored cover art and track list with features from Future, Snoop Dogg, Lil Durk, as well as Millie Go Lightly – a London-based singer and Jacquees.

The rumors came closer to reality when Young Thug shared the same cover and a quite unusual trailer for the album via his Instagram account. Check out the track list and trailer below:

1. Family Don’t Matter (Feat. Millie Go Lightly)

2. Tomorrow Til Infinity

3. She Wanna Party

4. Daddy’s Birthday

5. Do U Love Me

6. Relationship (Feat. Future)

7. You Said

8. On Fire

9. Get High (Feat. Snoop Dogg & Lil Durk)

10. Feel It

11. Me Or Us

12. Oh Yeah

13. For Y’all (Feat. Jacquees)

14. Take Care