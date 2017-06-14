Heavyweight streetwear brand DOPE is set to announce a limited collaboration with BET Network at their Kicksperience Pop Up Party on June 17th. The exclusive collab marks the first clothing collaboration for BET in their 30+ year history. The DOPE x BET collab is built around the “BET CITY” vintage black t-shirt, which features vintage BET logos on the back, and will inspire nostalgia for those who grew up on BET, Hip Hop and Music Videos. The collaboration is most definitely a level up for both companies and will help diversify the audience for both.

We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the collaboration.