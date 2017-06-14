When we spoke to JAYARSON about his newestate video, “Vibin” he gave us a detailed look into his work schedule. Houston, to Atlanta, back to New Orleans, shooting videos, and promoting new music. There’s no secret right now that JAYARSON has dedicated 2017 to being his breakout year, and he’s taking all steps necessary to making that happen.

He told us of 3, or 4 more drops that he’s plotting on as we speak. When it comes to “Vibin” that’s what JAYARSON provided, a vibe. If you’re a nostalgic rap fan, and you still seek out authentic street style stories, JAYARSON is your guy, and ‘Vibin” is the record/video for you.

“Vibin” takes us on a trip through what seems like an ordinary day for JAYARSON. That’s the gold that is the life, and career of him. Although his life seems like a movie through his cinematic visuals, it’s a believable movie, and one that’s inviting to fans of the culture.

You can check out “Vibin” below, and stay tuned for more JAYARSON real soon.