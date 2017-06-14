Mitchell & Ness has recently revealed their brand new swingman collection that comes equipped with jerseys and shorts that pay homage to some of the best players to ever touch the rock. Mitchell & Ness has signed a deal with the NBA that makes them the exclusive manufacturer of retro HWC products. Today, they are introducing the compaign that will revisit some of the most memorable and classic looks from the early days in the NBA.

The collection is inspired by the legends of the NBA and have been worn by the legends, the styles are constructed using materials and embellishments that were worn in that era. The collection includes renditions of the NBA’s current athletes like LeBron James and Stephen Curry rookie jerseys, with the addition of basketball greats, such as Magic Johnson and Allen Iverson to name a few. Whether it’s playing an evening pickup game or wearing to your favorite team’s next matchup, these jerseys and shorts are crafted with a wearable everyday fit, featuring screen-printed twill embellishments and pockets on the shorts.

You can cop the HWC Swingman jerseys for $130 and the shorts for $75 starting June 15th (Thursday) at Mitchell & Ness Flagship stores in Philly and Soho in London.