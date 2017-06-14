There’s A Jay Z x Beyoncé Mashup Album And You Need To Hear It

We got another proof that, in fact, the Internet is undefeated. While everybody’s awaiting the birth of the Carter twins, one YouTube user and the Carters’ fan,[email protected] , mashed up the songs of both artists creating an unforgettable listening experience titled Bey-Z.

“Late last night I came up with the idea to create a mashup album of some of Beyoncé & Jay​ ​Z’s songs, as a tribute to both of these artists,” @amorphorous wrote. “I used to run around the house with my hat on backwards rapping Jay Z when I was younger, and I admire Beyoncé for her artistry and work ethic.”

The 8-track album is available for download or purchase (and it’s you who names the price) and includes offerings such as “Can I Get A Partition,” “Baby Boy Is Mine,” and “Formation Who?”

We only wonder what would Jay Z and Beyoncé think about it…

Check out the trailer for the project below and you can listen to the full album here.