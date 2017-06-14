We got another proof that, in fact, the Internet is undefeated. While everybody’s awaiting the birth of the Carter twins, one YouTube user and the Carters’ fan,[email protected], mashed up the songs of both artists creating an unforgettable listening experience titled Bey-Z.
“Late last night I came up with the idea to create a mashup album of some of Beyoncé & Jay Z’s songs, as a tribute to both of these artists,” @amorphorous wrote. “I used to run around the house with my hat on backwards rapping Jay Z when I was younger, and I admire Beyoncé for her artistry and work ethic.”
The 8-track album is available for download or purchase (and it’s you who names the price) and includes offerings such as “Can I Get A Partition,” “Baby Boy Is Mine,” and “Formation Who?”
We only wonder what would Jay Z and Beyoncé think about it…
Check out the trailer for the project below and you can listen to the full album here.