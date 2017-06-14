It’s Fargo season.

In the midst of squirting models with Hennessy-filled super soakers, and dropping a pretty penny at prejudice luxury department stores, Tory Lanez has been working on his sophomore album.

The “Luv” singer took to Twitter to notify his fans that his second album is “90% done”

Second album 90% done … — Tory Lanez #SWAVEY (@torylanez) June 14, 2017

Perhaps we can anticipate a Drake collaboration on this project since the beef is dead.