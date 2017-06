Wale and J Balvin star in the visual for their collaboration, “Colombia Heights (Te Llamo)” off of WALE’s fifth studio album SHINE. Wale teased the new visual last month with a special behind-the-scenes video. Watch “Colombia Heights” above.

“Latin music and hip-hop have organically crossed over time. So being able to collaborate with a talented emcee like Wale came naturally. It was a pleasure working with him. Grateful.” – J Balvin