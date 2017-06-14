Hip Hop artist Big Hookz is a force to be reckoned in the music industry. Hailing from Cameroon, before moving to Germany where he honed his music and production skills, Hookz has a unique style that he brought to the DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) area where he is captivating fans with his energetic voice and stage presence.

His first single “Make A Milli” from his upcoming album “Never Settle for Less” has been on iHeart radio with over 3.5 million impressions, played nationwide on radio stations with the music video being featured on BET and MTV.

He is keeping the momentum going with his new single “Pull out Cash” featuring Kevin Gates which out now his imprint STRTeam Ent Records with distribution through Sony Red.

He’s working on his upcoming album called “NS4L – Never Settle for Less’. It will be a very solid and motivational body of work targeting all type of listeners.

Before the album release, which is expected to drop like mid to late summer, he will be dropping a mixtape called ‘BMS 1 “which means “Big Hookz Makez Songz”. The mixtape is done and have some local artists from the DMV area on the project, as he likes to rep his area and putting some local artists on as well.

Fans/listeners will get a lot of inspiration, wisdom and motivation listening to his music on both projects (mixtape & album). Also the core club fans/listeners will get lit and turn up really hard to some of his music. The body of work as a whole is undeniable in all aspects, as he’s hoping to touch fans/listeners with almost every type of mindset.

Expect the Unexpected! BigHookz Makez Songz! Pull Out Cash is available now on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play. Listen on Spotify or Apple Music.