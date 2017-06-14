Today in Source News Flash: Yesterday (June 13), Young Thug shared artwork and trailer for his upcoming singing album Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls. He definitely knows how to keep us anxious for the release.

Rick Ross released music video accompanying “Idols Become Rivals” off of his last album Rather You Than Me.

A$AP Ferg has blessed fans with several new tracks. First, Ferg gave us the long-awaited “Nia Long,” featuring production by HighDefRazjah. Then, Ferg and Lil Yachty shared their collab “Aw Yea.” He also dropped “Furious Ferg” and “Plain Jane.” When teasing the tracks on Instagram, Ferg revived the #TraplordTuesday hashtag.

Nike is giving us almost every model of the “Triple White” colorway. The latest sneaker to get the makeover is the iconic Air Max2 CB 94 Low.

The Shoe Surgeon is back at it with “gold-dipped” Nike Zoom LeBron 2 made for a private client for NBA Finals.

Jurors failed to reach a verdict Tuesday and will begin a third day of deliberations Wednesday in Bill Cosby‘s trial for aggravated indecent assault.

Los Angeles Dodgers win against Cleveland Indians 7-5.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat