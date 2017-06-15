Check Out Highlights From The “Griselda On Steroids” Tour’s Stop in NYC

Last Thursday (June 8) the Griselda crew hit Webster Hall with Conway and Westside Gunn, Benny, DJ Green Lantern and some special guests.

Check out some of the videos from the legendary show above to see who pulled up to the show.

The Griselda on Steroids tour continues this month, check out the remaining dates below:

June 15: Middle East Downstairs, Boston, MA

June 17: Waiting Room, Buffalo, NY

June 18: The Grog Shop, Cleveland, OH

June 21: The Magic Stick, Detroit, MI

June 23: Reggies, Chicago, IL

June 25: The Roxy Theatre, West Hollywood, CA

June 28: Constellation Room, Santa Ana, CA