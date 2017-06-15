Should the faithful Clipper nation need to be worried that they may have to go shopping for a point guard?

It looks like the basketball matrimony between the Clippers and CP3 may have ran its course. According to LA Times’s Broderick Turner, Chris Paul is planning on meeting with the squads conference rivals in the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.

Paul plans to exercise an early termination clause in his contract which technically will make him an free agent this summer. Other than meeting with the Nuggets and Rockets, it seems like there has been an mutual interest between the 9-time NBA All Star and the San Antonio Spurs. As free agency beings July 1, fans, experts and league execs will be paying close attention towards where Chris will be landing as Blake Griffin may have to find another point guard to have them throw alley-oops with.