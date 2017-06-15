Today in Source News Flash: In 2016, DJ Khaled joined forces with Get Schooled, a non-profit organization that aims to increase high school graduation rates as well as help youth succeed in college. The partnership resulted in the launch of the Major Keys Campaign, which provided students seven “Keys” on topics like financial management, decision-making, and healthy living. The campaign has received 2017 Shorty Award in the Social Good Category.

Zane Lowe premiered Action Bronson‘s new track “Let Me Breathe” Wednesday. The song is taken from Bronson’s forthcoming Blue Chips 7000 project.

G-Eazy announced the name of his upcoming album yesterday on Twitter. The Beautiful & Damned coming this fall.

Excited to finally announce my new album 'The Beautiful & Damned' Coming this fall Can't wait to share this with the world pic.twitter.com/3UDYNlAkWp — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) June 14, 2017

A British designer J.W. Anderson has recently debuted a new collaboration with Converse. Vibrant blue and green shoes are perfect for the summer.

Jaden Smith has once again teamed up with Louis Vuitton for its latest campaign. Joining him is Riley Keough, actor and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley.

The first look at my new #lvseries7 campaign @louisvuitton starring @rileykeough and @c.syresmith shot by @bruce_weber #LVFW17 A post shared by 🆖 (@nicolasghesquiere) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the Senate Intelligence Committee interviews represent a widening of the probe to include a query into whether the President obstructed justice in suggesting to his former FBI Director James Comey that he drop the investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, as well as for firing of Comey.

The Mayweather vs McGregor fight is now official and will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 26, 2017.

