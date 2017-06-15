Just when you thought LeBron “finished” the Warriors in the Cavs first ever championship parade, Day Day answers back with a major counter punch. Ladies and gents, it looks like we have a rematch of NBA Finals: The Trolling Series Pt.2

As the Warriors were able to bounce back from last year’s disappointing NBA Finals performance, one of their all stars decided to throw a subliminal jab at the King while he was at his throne preparing how to lead his team back to the top of the throne.

Last year, fans remembered when LeBron sent what was, a finishing jab to their historical victory over Golden State by sporting an vintage WWE graphic “Ultimate Warrior” t-shirt.

Earlier today while celebrating their 2nd championship in 3 years, the Golden State Warriors all star forward Draymond Green decided to throw an personal response back at Bron Bron. Today, he wrote a shirt that says “Quickie” which included the the gold Q logo that is represents the Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/Q1T6jEF3jm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2017

Day Day explained to analyst Ros Gold-Onwude about the purpose of the shirt and he had this to say.

Draymond: “I can’t forget the Ultimate Warrior shirt from last year from LeBron” 😂 A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Well LeBron witnessed the trolling and decided to join in on the war of mind games. He went to Instagram and clapped back at Draymond by saying “That’s what she said” as a caption of a screenshot of Green wearing the T-shirt.

…. That’s what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Whether if it’s all fun and games or not, the trolling between both #23’s have been an hilarious one so far. But at the end of the day, it’s Day Day who can get the last laugh as his Warriors are back on top of the throne. LeBron, time to get in the lab and get in your bag.