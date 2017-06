As we are just 2 days away from one of the host highly talked about rematches, HBO Boxing’s Jim Lampley decides to bring his own version of shadowboxing with one of Saturday’s heavy hitters.

In the next upcoming installment of “The Fight Game With Jim Lampley”, the legendary boxing commentator hung out with Sergey Kovalev to talk about his strong dislike of Andre Ward, his reaction to the first bout and what fans will expect from Saturday night. Check out preview of this segment below.