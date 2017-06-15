If you thought the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor situation couldn’t get any more confusing, you are incorrect.

A day after news arrived that Mayweather had reportedly signed the contract to face McGregor after canceling a promotional tour in Africa and beginning training camp, word comes from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Mayweather Promotions’ August 26 date for a professional boxing event at MGM Grand, which was supposedly off the table according to sources yesterday, has actually been approved at today’s (Wed., June 14, 2017) NSAC meeting in Las Vegas.

There’s little clarity as to why the date was revealed earlier this week and then reportedly taken off the table, but in terms of official confirmation, it appears August 26 will be the day of a pro boxing event at the MGM Grand. The timing would work out well, as boxing’s biggest fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will take place on September 16 in Vegas.

McGregor posted that something big was coming this week, and while this isn’t quite the official announcement the collective combat sports world wants to see in order to finally end all the hype and speculation that has dominated headlines in recent months, it could certainly be a step in the right direction towards booking what could be the most lucrative fight in history.