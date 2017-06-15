When All Eyez On Me hits theaters tomorrow, June 16, Tupac Shakur will earn yet another place in music history, being the latest rapper to have their story told on the big screen.

During the ’90s, the rapper was lauded in the Hip-Hop community for his musical abilities. Whether he was getting the party started with tracks like “How Do U Want It,” taking aim at his enemies on “Hit ‘Em Up,” or providing important social commentary on “Brenda’s Got A Baby,” his work resonated deeply with listeners.

As of 2007, the rapper has sold over 75 million records worldwide, All Eyez on Me and his Greatest Hits albums are among the best-selling albums in the United States, he’s ranked as one of the greatest artists of all time by publications like Rolling Stone, and consistently comes up in conversations about who is the greatest rapper of all time. Earlier this year, the rapper was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, further cementing his position as a pillar in Hip-Hop.

In honor of the movie, we complied a list of 7 of our favorite songs that ‘Pac sampled in his music-in no particular order. Check them out below.