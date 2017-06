Jaden Smith has been surfacing a lot lately – especially after the release of his latest “Batman” video in which he plays Bruce Wayne.

Now – he is representing Louis Vuitton in their new “Series 7” campaign. He has become a common “muse” for the high fashion notable brand, formerly the face of their SS16 women’s campaign.

The image was taken before the star cut off his dreads revealed at the Met Gala. The daughter of Lisa Marie Presley joins him on the left for the visual.