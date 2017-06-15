Rising artist Masego is definitely one to watch,.

Following the success of his breakout “Girls That Dance” single, a product of his collaborative Pink Polo EP with producer Medasin, the 24-year old musician gifted us with the solid arrival of his Loose Thoughts project last year.

A string of sporadic releases on his SoundCloud page was enough to hold us over until the most recent release of his smooth single “Navajo.”

First performing the track live on COLORS Berlin’s Youtube channel, the crooner returned to deliver on a studio version, opting to deliver the track on his birthday.