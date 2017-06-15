Taxstone, formally known as Daryl Campbell, pleaded guilty to federal gun charges tied to the fatal 2011 Irving Plaza shootout. Tax admitted to possession of firearm as a felon, and receiving firearm in interstate commerce. The New York Daily News reported that Tax is facing 20 years.

The shooting popped off on May 25, 2016 right before T.I. hit the stage for his headlining performance. Troy Ave’s bodyguard was killed in the crossfire, and two people were injured. Tax’s DNA was found on the weapon used during the fatal shooting. Back in January, the podcaster was denied a 500,000 bond because the judge was convinced that he “posed a danger to the community.”

