20-year-old actress Zendaya poses for the newest cover of Vogue. She is a rising fashion icon, and successful actress – now starring as in upcoming film, Spiderman: Homecoming as Michelle. Zendaya posted the cover on her instagram expressing her excitement and appreciation within caption.
I really don’t have any words right now…I’m grateful, honored and a million other beautiful things that wouldn’t fit in a caption. I’M ON VOGUE Y’ALL!!!! @voguemagazine @mariotestino @tonnegood @luxurylaw
Preview the full image below arranged by celebrity stylist Law Roach. He also revealed on his social media that he was expecting this day for a while.
“Dear Zendaya, do you remember February 8th 2011? It was the day the Universe chose for us to enter each other’s life. WOW 6 years. Ive watched you grow into a women WOW! You always speak about how much you’ve learned from me….but you have taught me so much as well. Grace, patience, and self love. I remember telling the then 14 year old Zendaya that I would work my ass off until the world saw what I saw and one day you would be on the cover of Vogue. Well….. HERE it is……”