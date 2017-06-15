20-year-old actress Zendaya poses for the newest cover of Vogue. She is a rising fashion icon, and successful actress – now starring as in upcoming film, Spiderman: Homecoming as Michelle. Zendaya posted the cover on her instagram expressing her excitement and appreciation within caption.

I really don’t have any words right now…I’m grateful, honored and a million other beautiful things that wouldn’t fit in a caption. I’M ON VOGUE Y’ALL!!!! @voguemagazine @mariotestino @tonnegood @luxurylaw

Preview the full image below arranged by celebrity stylist Law Roach. He also revealed on his social media that he was expecting this day for a while.