After watching a new video Jaden Smith released for his song “Batman,” you’ll never have to wonder how would he look as a white-suit version of Batman.

And while the song isn’t ground-breaking, follows a standard beat under simple rhymes, the video adds a lot of flavor. After all, Bruce Wayne is one of the most popular characters rappers like to compare themselves to – he kicks ass and is extremely rich.

If you ever wished to see Batman dab, fight fake superheroes, cruise down a side road with gull-doors open – Jaden’s got you.

Check out the video below: