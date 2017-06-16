We hinted at 2 Chainz 4th studio album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music being a great work of art, and now you can all experience it for yourself. The 16-track project, released under Def Jam Recordings, features Tity Boi spitting some of his realest bars while simultaneously letting us into his life on a much deeper level.

The 4 pre-released singles “Big Amount” featuring Drake, “Good Drank” featuring Gucci Mane and Quavo, “It’s A Vibe” featuring Jhene Aiko, Trey Songz, and Ty Dolla $ign and “4AM” featuring Travis Scott weave themselves flawlessly into this bass-heavy album. Migos, Monica, Nicki Minaj, and Swae Lee are just a few of the additional names that join up with Chainz and add to vibe for this whole record.

The most unique aspect of the album is how well the rapper holds up tracks on his own. The support of production from big names like Honorable C.N.O.T.E, Mike Will Made-It, Murda Beatz, Pharrell (also featured on “Bailan”) to name a few, ensures there is no room for error here for the Hibachi For Lunch artist.

The 39-year old rap veteran alluded to this album showing “growth and maturation.” He stated the content would maintain its edginess while also elevating trap music to a point where everyone can appreciate it. With heavy promotion and hype built around this, expectations were certainly met. Stream the project below so you, too, can enjoy trap music.