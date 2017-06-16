Multiplatinum-certified and critically applauded rapper Aminé shares his new single “Turf” at all digital retailers via Republic Records.

Get it HERE.

“Turf” stands out as a personal track driven by vivid and vulnerable storytelling and impressive singing. Arriving on the heels of the double-platinum smash “Caroline,”“REDMERCEDES,” and “Heebiejeebies” [feat. Kehlani] and a show-stopping Bonnaroo set, this cut showcases his inimitable style and unpredictability on the mic.

In addition, Vevo has chosen Aminé as its latest LIFT artist. LIFT is a six-week concentrated campaign in which Vevo gives fans a first-hand look into each artist’s journey – from intimate performances, video premieres, to behind-the-scenes content. As the second artist to participate in this year’s program, Aminé and Vevo released a series of exciting footage throughout the last two months including “Becoming”.

Vevo released their original programming titled “Stripped,” a performance by Aminé in his local supermarket with R&B icon Charlie Wilson. As part of the “Stripped” series, he delivered an emotional performance of “Turf “ which is live on VEVO now!