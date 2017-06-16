Another week, another Friday bringing us nothing but heat.

Young Thug is back with another album, Beautiful Thugger Girls. After a great year full of epic features on More Life, Rather You Than Me, and Painting Pictures, here we really the chance get to see the Atlanta native’s range as an artist. There was much speculation when it was first announced over a month ago as EBBTG or Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls with executive production by Drake. Since then, we got nothing concrete.

Having never gotten a single, fans wondered if this would actually happen. Then Thug tweeted out the release date last week. He followed up this week with the confirmed album name, cover art and a somewhat disturbing promotional video. The tracklist was announced, with several song titles alluding to Thug’s love for fiancee Jerrika Karlae. The most intriguing aspect of this was the fact there was a track titled “Take Care” but no Drake feature listed.

Instead, Thugga taps Future, Lil Durk, Snoop Dogg, Jacquees, and twice-featured up-and-c0ming artist Millie Go Lightly on this 14-track “singing album” which incorporates country, dancehall, and R&B elements. With additional production from London On Da Track, Scott Storch, and Charlie Handsome, among others, the artist shows his versatility and ability to shine in other avenues of music. Stream the album below so you too can experience Young Thug’s continual evolution in the music game.