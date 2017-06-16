It was in 2015 that Dr. Dre unleashed his Compton album, vowing to donate the royalties ,add off the album to the development of a performing arts facility in his hometown.

Now, the rapper and producerhas announced his commitment to donate $10 million to the center for the new Compton High School right where he grew up.

Set to break ground by the year 2020, the center feature a 1,200-capacity theater and the capabilities of teaching students digital media production skills.

“Dr. Dre has stepped up and partnered with the school district to make this vision a reality,” said the vice chairman of the school board, Micah Ali. “A true act of giving back to the community in a way that will directly impact the ever-resilient efforts of our students to rise-up and succeed. A true act of leading the way and standing as an example to others of how never to forget where you came from

“My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve,” stated Dre, who is also tasked with raising the remainder of the project’s funds. “The performing arts center will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future.”